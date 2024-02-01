Syndax Announces Participation at Two Upcoming February 2024 Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

A fireside chat at the Guggenheim 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in New York, NY.

A fireside chat at the Citi 2024 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company’s pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

