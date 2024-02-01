SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Syndax Announces Participation at Two Upcoming February 2024 Investor Conferences

February 1, 2024 | 
1 min read

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • A fireside chat at the Guggenheim 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in New York, NY.
  • A fireside chat at the Citi 2024 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company’s pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-announces-participation-at-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-302051306.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:SNDX

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac