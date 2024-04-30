Synaptive Medical Showcases First Clinical Use of Near-Infrared Fluorescence Visualization on Robotic Exoscope at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Meeting

Surgeons report that Modus X is the ultimate visualization tool for all levels of complex microsurgery

Synaptive Medical will demonstrate its recent FDA cleared near-infrared fluorescence that is now available on its Modus X robotic exoscope, complementing system’s existing advanced fluorescence capabilities

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptive Medical Inc., a global med tech and technology company solving surgical, imaging and data challenges, will showcase its near-infrared fluorescence visualization setting, Modus IR, at this year’s American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) meeting, taking place in Chicago, Illinois, from May 3 – 6.

Synaptive’s Modus IR fluorescence adds to the existing fluorescence offering that can be utilized on its 4K 3D robotic exoscope, Modus X, and bolsters the complete offering of Synaptive’s exoscope for use across all neurosurgical procedures, as well as in plastic and ENT surgery.

“Modus X can now unquestionably be applied to all complex cerebrovascular procedures. The transition from operating under white light to the fluorescence view is seamless and simplifies the workflow for otherwise complex procedures,” said Dr. Richard Williamson, MD, FAANS, Allegheny General Hospital.

Since FDA clearance in March, Modus IR fluorescence has been used for complex cerebrovascular procedures including aneurysm clippings, cerebral bypass, and arteriovenous malformations. In addition, ENT and Plastic surgeons have utilized Modus IR to perform free flap tissue transfers.

Feedback from surgeons using Modus IR fluorescence indicates they can place the optics further away from the anatomy than would be required with traditional optics, which results in the streamlining of workflow while still providing improved contrast of fluorescent tissue.

The addition of intraoperative IR fluorescence visualization, in combination with Synaptive’s MRI and tractography enabled neuro-navigation, enhances Synaptive’s perioperative approach to diagnosis and treatment of cerebrovascular diseases.

You can visit Synaptive Medical at AANS at booth 723 and also see Dr. Richard Williamson speak about his first-in-the-world utilization of exoscopic LED-powered infrared fluorescence visualization for complex cerebrovascular procedures on Friday, May 3 at 7:20pm in the AANS NeuroHub. Synaptive will also be participating in two medical education courses on Friday, May 3, that focus on fundamental approaches for neurosurgery, including minimally invasive approaches.

Find out more about Synaptive at AANS: https://information.synaptivemedical.com/aans-2024-resources

Contact for journalists

Alastair Harris-Cartwright

E-mail: alastair.harris-cartwright@synaptivemedical.com

About Synaptive Medical Inc.

Synaptive Medical Inc., a Toronto-based, high growth global medical technology company, solves surgical, imaging, and data challenges to improve the quality of human lives. Synaptive’s integrated suite of products – bridging MRI, surgical planning, navigation, and robotic visualization – delivers patient-centric information with automated efficiency across all stages of clinical interventions.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dc94b3c-def0-4e3e-b4d2-db6d273f9e33

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa1407d0-48f0-43ce-8ff9-fb4fed761992



