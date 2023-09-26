Surface Solutions Group to Introduce Sustainable, Compliant GlideMed™ Medical Device Coating at MD&M Minneapolis

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ISO 13485 certified Surface Solutions Laboratories (SSG), a leading provider of coating technologies for the medical device industry, today announced that it will be showcasing its GlideMed™ sustainable, compliant coating and its 12 other coating solutions in Booth #3226 at the Medical Design & Manufacturing Conference & Expo (MD&M) in Minneapolis on October 10-11, 2023.

MD&M attendees are invited to meet with SSG’s team and learn more about GlideMed™, a water-based, low friction coating for medical devices. Available in No PTFE and Low PTFE formulations, it is free from PFOS, PFOA, solvent and hexavalent chromium. Developed using established, proven coating technology, it is biocompatible, environmentally friendly, and REACH and RoHS compliant.

Certain chemicals have come under increased scrutiny by the US Environmental Protection Agency and EU Medical Device Regulation. “This is a significant change for medical device companies and their design engineers who are increasingly seeking functional coatings that meet or exceed regulatory requirements,” said Kevin Hess, president of SSG. “The response to GlideMed™ from major OEM device manufacturers and their tier one suppliers has been quite positive.”

Sustainable GlideMed™ coatings provide excellent adhesion and permanently bonded, low friction properties that are a good alternative to traditional PTFE coatings. Available in a variety of colors, it can be applied to multiple wire configurations, lengths and types, including nitinol, stainless steel alloys, and titanium, and medical devices such as needles, guidewires, coils, cables, mandrels, hypotubes, and continuous wire.

About Surface Solutions Group, LLC

Surface Solutions Group is dedicated to providing proven coating technologies and solutions for the global medical device industry, and offers 13 categories of functional coatings. With 60 years of coating industry experience, SSG’s extensive automation and state-of-the-art facility provides its customers with consistently applied coatings, and meets or exceeds its customers’ demanding performance and delivery requirements. SSG serves large medical device OEMs and their contract manufacturers, component suppliers, and R&D startups primarily in the cardiovascular, neurovascular, peripheral vascular, orthopedic, surgical, spine, and dental segments. SSG is wholly owned by the Elektrisola group, a privately held company with 19 production plants and 4,700 employees worldwide. To learn more about SSG, visit surfacesolutionsgroup.com, call 773-427-2084 or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter.

