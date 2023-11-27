Stonegate Healthcare Partners Announces Black Friday Biotech Special Report For an “XBI-MAS”

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2023) - Stonegate Healthcare Partners highlights a unique opportunity in its report, “Black Friday Biotech Sale: 12 Stocks for XBI-MAS.” Despite overall market health, biotech stocks have significantly declined, with the XBI biotech index 56% lower than its 5-year high, and 30% of NASDAQ-listed biotech companies trading at negative enterprise value.

Key Takeaways:

The Black Friday Winter 2023 shopping list - carefully curated from the top 1% of publicly traded biotech companies.

Our focus is on companies with institutional support, robust pipelines, upcoming milestones, and strong management teams.

The top three companies the shopping list are aTyr Pharma, Rezolute (NASDAQ: RZLT), and Vincerx Pharma.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188620