Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) Q1 24

June 4, 2024 | 
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) for Q1 2024.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Prexigebersen Phase 2 underway
  • Numerous drug candidates in the BPTH pipeline
  • $3.5M of funds raised in 2024, giving sufficient liquidity

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211731

Legal Texas
