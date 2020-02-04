STAAR Surgical Announces the EVO Implantable Lens US Clinical Trial is Underway with 1st Patient Implanted at Price Vision Group in Indianapolis on January 30th

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005306/en/

“Enrolling and implanting patients in the U.S. trial of our EVO family of implantable Collamer lenses is the next step in opening the U.S. market, the second largest market in the world for refractive vision correction, to our latest generation of lenses,” said Caren Mason, President & CEO of STAAR Surgical. “Surgeons outside the U.S. have implanted in excess of 750,000 of our EVO lenses in patients as the need for distance vision correction grows. We look forward to the U.S. study of our EVO lenses generating additional safety data on our implantable Collamer lenses.”

Ophthalmology clinics participating in the study include locations in the following metropolitan areas: Indianapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Antonio, Kansas City, Cleveland, Honolulu, Omaha, Fargo and Salt Lake City.

The first patient in the U.S. clinical study of EVO implantable lenses was enrolled at Price Vision Group in Indianapolis. Francis W. Price, Jr. MD, study investigator and founder of Price Vision Group and the Cornea Research Foundation of America, stated, “My team and I very much enjoy investigating new and next generation approaches that may help patients. I am honored to be the first member of the principal investigators group to enroll and implant a patient with the EVO ICL in the United States. This latest version of the Visian ICL, the EVO lens, has a central port that eliminates the need for a peripheral iridotomy (a hole in the iris or colored part of the eye) prior to implanting the lens. Slightly smaller in size to a contact lens, these remarkable ICL lenses are designed to provide vision correction and intended to remain in place as long as the patient is satisfied with his or her vision. The lenses are made of a very thin, soft, flexible and highly-biocompatible Collamer material and are removable if the patient is not happy, or develops a cataract as part of the normal aging process. Price Vision Group already has extensive experience working with the earlier versions of the Visian ICL that have been approved in the U.S. since 2005. Our practice has routinely sought out opportunities to evaluate the most promising vision correction treatments on the horizon, and we look forward to our continued participation in this current study of the EVO lenses.”

A list of participating clinics across the U.S. and additional details on the clinical trial protocol, which has a primary endpoint at six months follow-up, will be posted on ClinicalTrials.gov under “A Multicenter Clinical Evaluation of the EVO/EVO+ Visian® Implantable Collamer® Lens” in late February.

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 30 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on eyeglasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR’s lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or “ICL”, which includes the EVO Visian ICL™ product line. More than 1,000,000 Visian® ICLs have been implanted to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: www.discovericl.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.staar.com.

