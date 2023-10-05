Spineology® Unveils Visionary Rebrand: Pioneering the Tools of Tomorrow

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Spineology Inc., the leader in ultra-minimally invasive spine surgery, is proud to announce a transformative rebranding initiative that positions the company at the forefront of innovation in spine care. With a renewed commitment to pioneering what is possible by providing the Tools of Tomorrow, Spineology is set to redefine the landscape of spinal solutions.

Spineology’s CEO, John Booth, shared his excitement about this transformative journey, stating, “Our commitment to innovation has always been at the core of Spineology’s values. With this rebrand, we are reaffirming our dedication to revolutionizing spinal care to empower healthcare providers and transform the lives of patients.”

Over the years, Spineology has consistently demonstrated excellence in spine care with their proprietary Mesh technology, earning the trust of healthcare professionals and patients alike. Now, under the umbrella of this innovative rebrand Spineology is poised to launch new products that continue its legacy of cutting-edge technology and a forward-thinking approach.

“Our rebrand signifies a bold step forward in the realm of spine care. We are not just embracing change; we are driving it. With all the activity and excitement happening, now is the perfect time to show the world that Spineology is committed to shaping the future of spinal solutions,” said Matt Cronin, Chief Commercial Officer.

Spineology will be kicking off their official rebrand in October at the upcoming events:

Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SMISS) 2023 in Las Vegas

Breakfast Symposium, Friday 10/6, 7:30 am Title: Spineology: The Tools of Tomorrow Speakers: Dr. John H. Chi, MD, MPH, Dr. Samuel A. Joseph, Jr., MD



North American Spine Society (NASS) 2023 in Los Angeles

Surgical Stadium, Friday 10/20, 9:00 am Title: Disruptive Innovations in Lumbar Interbody Fusion: The Tools of Tomorrow Speakers: Dr. Christoph Hofstetter, MD, PhD, Dr. Michael Y. Wang, MD, FACS



For more information about Spineology, please visit spineology.com.

About Spineology:

Spineology Inc. leads the way in ultra-minimally invasive spine surgery, revolutionizing how spine surgeons treat and heal back pain. Our proprietary Mesh technology sets us apart from traditional fusion procedures enabling surgeons to optimize outcomes while minimizing tissue disruption and enhancing patient recovery. With a strong commitment to patient-centered care and enabling disruptive technologies, Spineology continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in spine surgery today with the tools of tomorrow.

