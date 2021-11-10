SOFIE gets greenlight from U.S. FDA to proceed to Phase II Pancreatic Cancer Study

SOFIE Biosciences (SOFIE), an established US manufacturer and developer of radiopharmaceuticals, has received clearance to proceed with its Fibroblast Activation Protein Inhibitor (FAPI) clinical trial after completing a 30-day IND review with the FDA.
|
DULLES, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFIE Biosciences (SOFIE), an established US manufacturer and developer of radiopharmaceuticals, has received clearance to proceed with its Fibroblast Activation Protein Inhibitor (FAPI) clinical trial after completing a 30-day IND review with the FDA. The IND is for a Phase 2, Multicenter, Single Blind, Non-randomized Study of [68Ga]FAPI-46 PET for imaging patients with Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC)1.
The filing for the IND took place on October 8th and following the 30-day review by the FDA, it was deemed safe for SOFIE to proceed into Phase 2 trial implementation. This paves the way for SOFIE to pursue PDAC as an initial step for [68Ga]FAPI-46 clinical development in oncologic and non-oncologic indications.
SOFIE’s President & CEO, Patrick Phelps stated, “This approval concludes a series of productive meetings with the Agency. We greatly appreciate their guidance and feedback throughout this process. Every month new publications come out from academia showing the excitement around FAP targeted radiopharmaceuticals, so this IND approval is timely.”
Sherly Mosessian Ph.D, SOFIE’s Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs added, “An active IND is a major milestone for SOFIE and the FAPI program. This IND and the Phase 2 trial will be the first key step in clinical development of [68Ga]FAPI-46 in the United States, and we are excited to partner with our collaborators to expand the utilization of this IND in pursuing other trials and indications.”
About SOFIE
About Pancreatic Cancer
About FAPI
About [68Ga]FAPI-46
1 [68Ga]-FAPI-46 is not currently approved in any jurisdiction including the United States and European Union.
Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sofie-gets-greenlight-from-us-fda-to-proceed-to-phase-ii-pancreatic-cancer-study-301420641.html
SOURCE SOFIE