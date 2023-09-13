Sling Therapeutics to Participate in the Stifel Virtual I&I Summit

Sling Therapeutics, Inc. will be participating at the Stifel I&I summit, held virtually, from September 19 - 20, 2023.
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), will be participating at the Stifel I&I summit, held virtually, from September 19 - 20, 2023.
Ryan Zeidan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Sling Therapeutics, will present a company presentation on September 19, at 12:45 p.m. ET.
