SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Bay

Sleep Duration Affects Hunger Differently in Men and Women, American Academy of Sleep Medicine Reveals

November 1, 2012 | 
1 min read

A new study suggests that increasing the amount of sleep that adults get could lead to reduced food intake, but the hormonal process differs between men and women. “Restricting sleep in healthy, normal weight participants has limited effects on metabolic risk factors and may affect food intake regulating hormones differently in men and women,” said Marie-Pierre St-Onge, PhD, FAHA, the study’s principal investigator. “We were surprised by the lack of a significant effect of sleep on glucose and insulin, leptin, and sex differences in the hunger-stimulating hormone ghrelin and the satiety hormone GLP-1.”

GLP-1
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
August 6, 2024
 · 
163 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug shortages
Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound No Longer on FDA Drug Shortage List
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lilly's Institute for Genetic Medicine building in Boston
Cardiovascular disease
Lilly’s Tirzepatide Clears Phase III Cardiovascular Study on Heels of Novo
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin