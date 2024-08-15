Sisram Medical to Report H1 2024 Financial Results on August 21 and Hold a Conference Call on August 22

H1 2024 conference call to be held on August 22, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the “Company” or “Sisram”, stock code: 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries referred as the “Group”), a global consumer wellness group featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused brands, including Energy Based Devices, Injectables, Aesthetic and Digital Dentistry, Personal Care, and more, today announced that it expects to release its financial results for H1 2024, ended June 30, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

Sisram’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Speakers will include Mr. Liu Yi, Sisram’s Chairman, Mr. Lior Dayan, Sisram’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Doron Yannai, Alma’s CFO, and Ms. Qianli Fang, Sisram’s VP of IR and Secretary of the Board. Following the prepared remarks, management will be available for a question-and-answer session.

The conference call can be accessed using the following link: https://s.comein.cn/AHyWW

Alternatively, participants can dial-in with the below numbers, using the passcode: 552254

United States: +1-646-860 9590

China Mainland: +86-400 188 8933

Hong Kong S.A.R: +852-5700 6913

Taiwan Region: +886-(0)2-7741 4091

Singapore: +65-3158 6120

International: +86-010-89632651

The conference call will begin at:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 p.m. Israel Time

A replay will also be available on Sisram Medical’s IR Events & Presentations page.

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global consumer wellness group, featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused branding, ranging from Energy Based Devices, Injectables, Aesthetic and Digital Dentistry, Personal Care and more. The company is majority owned by Fosun Pharma, one of China’s leading healthcare groups. On September 19, 2017, Sisram Medical went public on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Exchange.

Sisram Medical – Enhancing Quality of Life

http://www.sisram-medical.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sisram-medical-to-report-h1-2024-financial-results-on-august-21-and-hold-a-conference-call-on-august-22-302222532.html

SOURCE Sisram Medical Ltd