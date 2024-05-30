Sinopia Secures Grant Funding from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences to Advance Proprietary Metabolomics Platform

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sinopia Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics identified using its proprietary computational drug discovery platform, announced today that it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) to advance its computational drug discovery LEarn And DiScover (LEADS™) platform and explore applications in oncology and immunology.

“We remain focused on building an integrated metabolomics-based, high-throughput screening, and artificial intelligence and machine learning drug discovery platform that can identify novel targets and therapeutic candidates,” said Aarash Bordbar, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Sinopia Biosciences. “Our preliminary studies showcase the unique value of using large scale metabolomics datasets for drug discovery. Funding from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences supports our effort in further developing novel algorithms to more effectively analyze the proprietary metabolomics datasets we have generated. This research funding will also allow us to explore new and important therapeutic areas using our platform in oncology and immunology.”

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43GM154585. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Sinopia Biosciences

Sinopia Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics identified using its proprietary computational drug discovery platform. Sinopia’s discovery platform combines high-throughput omics data, machine learning, and network biology. Sinopia is headquartered at JLABS San Diego. For more information, please visit www.sinopiabio.com/.

