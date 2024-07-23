Simulab Corporation Unveils Cutting-Edge Ultrasound-Guided Intravenous Access Arm Trainer

New Technology in Intravenous Access Training Compatible With Ultrasound Imaging for Realistic Education

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Simulab Corporation, a leading healthcare simulation manufacturing company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest innovation - the Ultrasound-Guided Intravenous Access Arm. With a legacy of providing top-tier medical and healthcare simulation solutions for education for over 30 years, Simulab continues to set new standards in training tools.

Simulab Ultrasound IV Access Arm Trainer

Train IV Access Using Ultrasound on the Simulab IV Access Arm Trainer

This new Ultrasound-Guided Intravenous Access Arm is an anatomically correct, easy-to-use, and affordable task trainer designed to enhance training in IV Access, Peripheral Intravenous Cannulation, and Peripheral Line Placement. The trainer features an extended right arm with both palpable and ultrasound-compatible anatomy, ensuring a comprehensive and realistic training experience.

Leveraging its position as the leader in soft-tissue simulation, Simulab has designed this trainer with easily replaceable tissue and vessels using its advanced soft-tissue and ultrasoundable tissue technology. The result is an affordable and user-friendly training tool that meets the high standards of realism expected by its customers.

Simulab’s commitment to providing the best simulation tools is reflected in every aspect of this product. The Ultrasound-Guided Intravenous Access Arm is easy to set up, use, and store, making it a valuable addition to any medical training program.

Simulab invites interested parties to contact their account representatives today to learn how this trainer can enhance their training programs.

For more information, please visit simulab.com or contact our sales team at info@simulab.com.

Media Contact: Christie Angino at cangino@simulab.com

About Simulab Corporation

Simulab Corporation has been at the forefront of medical and healthcare simulation for over 30 years, providing innovative solutions that enhance medical education and training. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Simulab is dedicated to creating realistic and durable training tools that meet the evolving needs of healthcare and medical education worldwide.

Contact Information

Christie Angino

Director of Marketing

cangino@simulab.com

206-498-1667

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/986154262

SOURCE: Simulab Corporation

View the original press release on newswire.com.