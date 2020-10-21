Shattuck Labs to Present at TIGIT Therapies Digital Summit 2020

DURHAM, N.C. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (“Shattuck”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced its presentation at the TIGIT Therapies Digital Summit 2020 being held virtually October 26 – 27, 2020.

Presentation Details

Presentation Title: Using LIGHT to Hotwire TIGIT Blockade

Date/Time: October 26 at 10:00 a.m. EDT

Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer

Location: www.tigit-therapies.com

The presentation will be available for download on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website and also will be available to registered participants of TIGIT Therapies Digital Summit 2020.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint platform, ARC®, simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager platform, GADLEN™, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

