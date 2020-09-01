Shattuck Labs to Present at PEGS Summit 2020

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (“Shattuck”), an innovative clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing its proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC®) platform to develop an entirely new class of biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced its presentation at the PEGS Summit 2020 being held virtually August 31 – September 4, 2020.
Presentation Details
Presentation Title: CD40 Enhances Type I Interferon Responses Downstream of CD47 Blockade to Bridge Innate and Adaptive Immunity
Presentation Subtitle: Preclinical and Clinical Development of SL-172154
Date/Time: September 4 at 11:10 a.m. EDT
Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer
Location: https://www.pegsummit.com/
About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing its proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC®) platform, to develop an entirely new class of bi-functional fusion proteins with applications in oncology and autoimmune disease. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to simultaneously block the CD47 immune checkpoint and agonize the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s ARC platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. Shattuck has offices in both Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit: http://www.ShattuckLabs.com.
