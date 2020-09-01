Shattuck Labs to Present at PEGS Summit 2020

Presentation Details

Presentation Title: CD40 Enhances Type I Interferon Responses Downstream of CD47 Blockade to Bridge Innate and Adaptive Immunity

Presentation Subtitle: Preclinical and Clinical Development of SL-172154

Date/Time: September 4 at 11:10 a.m. EDT

Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer

Location: https://www.pegsummit.com/

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing its proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC®) platform, to develop an entirely new class of bi-functional fusion proteins with applications in oncology and autoimmune disease. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to simultaneously block the CD47 immune checkpoint and agonize the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s ARC platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. Shattuck has offices in both Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit: http://www.ShattuckLabs.com.

