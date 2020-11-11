Shattuck Labs Announces Preclinical Proof of Concept Study on Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, Platform at SITC 2020

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the presentation of preclinical data from its Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, or GADLEN™, platform. The presentation, titled “In vivo expansion of gamma delta T cells by a CD19-targeted butyrophilin heterodimer leads to elimination of peripheral B cells”, will be presented by Suresh de Silva, Ph.D., VP of Product Development at Shattuck, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually November 9-14, 2020. The GADLEN platform is a novel class of bi-functional fusion proteins that are T cell engager molecules targeting gamma delta T cells to kill tumor cells expressing specific tumor antigens.

The presentation demonstrates that a mouse butyrophilin heterodimer can activate mouse gamma delta T cells in vitro and in vivo to target the killing of lymphoma cells expressing the CD19 antigen. Additionally, the human heterodimeric fusion protein BTN2A1/3A1-Fc-CD19scFv, has also demonstrated its ability to bind both the V9V2 on gamma delta T cells and CD19 on lymphoma cells.

“In vivo manipulation of gamma delta T cells holds great promise for treating cancers that are resistant or refractory to immune checkpoint blockade, however technical challenges have hindered this therapeutic goal until recently,” said Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., and Chief Executive Officer of Shattuck. “These data indicate that dual-sided fusion proteins comprising butyrophilin heterodimers are well-suited to engage gamma delta T cells in vivo, stimulate those cells to proliferate and specifically kill CD19 positive tumor cells. While CD19 is a useful model antigen for feasibility, we believe these data pave the way to develop GADLEN compounds for a range of tumors and tumor antigens.”

