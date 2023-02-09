SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Bio NC

Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

February 9, 2023 | 
1 min read

Shattuck Labs, Inc. announced that company management will participate in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference being held virtually February 13-16, 2023.

AUSTIN, TX & DURHAM, NC, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that company management will participate in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference being held virtually February 13-16, 2023.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules with a single therapeutic. The company’s lead SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 trials. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

The Company intends to use the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor & Media Contact:
Conor Richardson
Vice President of Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com


Primary Logo

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights