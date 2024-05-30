Shaperon & Hudson to Participate in the 2024 Bio International Convention

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hudson Therapeutics announced that Shaperon, Inc. (Kosdaq: 378800) and Hudson Therapeutics, Inc. which is the US Subsidiary of Shaperon will attend the upcoming 2024 BIO International Convention June 3 - 6, 2024, in San Diego, California to explore partnering opportunities.

The annual BIO International Convention, hosted by Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), is the world’s largest industry gathering, attracting global biotechnology and biopharmaceutical leaders. The event offers networking, programming, and partnering and investor opportunities. BIO’s One-on-One Partnering™ facilitates meetings with senior biotech executives, business development leaders, and investors, with over 57,000 partnering meetings held at the last in-person BIO convention.

Ms. Janice Marie McCourt, CEO of Hudson Therapeutics and Head of Shaperon’s Global Business Development Team will lead meetings with global pharmaceutical partners and new potential collaborators to discuss technology transfer of Nugel – Atopic Dermatitis Treatment in Phase 2B clinical trials in the US, Nucerin – Alzheimer Disease Treatment in Phase 1 clinical trials in Korea and Papiliximab – dual-target Nanobody Antibody that was highlighted at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in April., along with additional preclinical programs in ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s Disease, MASH, and obesity along with additional opportunities in veterinary medicine focused in companion animals.

ABOUT SHAPERON

Shaperon is a clinical stage biotech company developing novel inflammasome inhibitors. Its unique mechanism of action of GPCR19-P2X7 modulation suppresses a broad spectrum of inflammatory cytokines including IL-1β, IL-18, IL-6, and TNF-α by controlling both priming and activation phase of inflammasome, whereas conventional approaches are designed to suppress only the activation phase. With this unique and novel modality which is best suited to address complex immune-mediated inflammatory disorders, Shaperon is currently developing multiple clinical programs in atopic dermatitis, Alzheimer’s disease, and COVID 19 pneumonia in addition to pre-clinical pipelines, including MASH and obesity programs.

ABOUT Hudson Therapeutics

Hudson Therapeutics, a US subsidiary of Shaperon was founded and incorporated in the US in 2023 to lead global clinical trials, investor relations, commercial strategy, and business development of assets from Shaperon. Hudson also plans to develop Shaperon’s early-stage assets in the future.

