Bonatech, a leading Chinese membrane materials company, announces completion of Series A financing

JINAN, China, July 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonatech, a company specialising in the application of membrane technology for the research and development of membrane materials and the manufacturing of membrane equipment, has announced the completion of its Series A financing. This is a reflection of investors' confidence in Bonatech's ability in the field of membrane materials, enabling the high-quality development of the biomanufacturing industry and providing customers with full-process product delivery from laboratory to industrialisation.

Bonatech Partners have stated the following: "For over 13 years, we have built a dynamic and innovative platform to support global partners and bring more outstanding membrane filtration process technology to market. We are delighted to announce that we have entered into a strategic partnership with Jinan High-tech Finance and Shandong Luxin Venture Capital. Jinan High-tech Finance and Luxin Venture Capital have a long-term vision, a strong culture and an excellent track record in the investment field. They are ideal choices to support Bonatech's continued expansion."

The founder of Bonatech stated: Bonatech Technology is a specialist in the field of membrane material research and development, with a focus on the manufacturing of membrane equipment and the application of membrane technology. The company has mastered the development methods of advanced inorganic membrane materials and high-performance composite membrane materials, and has built a membrane industry chain covering "membrane elements-membrane assemblies-membrane equipment-membrane applications". This product is used in a variety of industries, including the pharmaceutical industry, synthetic biology, food and beverage, and more. The company is a leading domestic technology innovation enterprise, integrating advanced membrane material research and development with membrane technology applications. We are confident that Bonatech will become a leading supplier of system solutions in the field of global separation and purification in the near future.

About Bonatech

Bonatech is headquartered in Jinan, Shandong, China. The company specialises in the research, development and production of membrane materials. The product range includes ceramic, spiral organic, hollow fibre, electrodialysis and pervaporation membranes, as well as other membrane components. The company is currently developing and applying membrane separation technology, with a particular focus on membrane applications for separation and purification in cutting-edge technology industries such as biomedicine, synthetic biology, new energy, and semiconductors. The company has gradually evolved from a professional complete equipment provider in the field of membrane technology applications to the material field of membrane component development. It has developed into a group enterprise that now covers the entire membrane industry chain, including "membrane components, membrane components, membrane equipment, membrane applications". Following over 4,000 case process verifications on a global scale, it is considered trustworthy.

For more information, visit www.bona-filtration.com or contact us at info@bonabio.net.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66d5e877-a5ce-4460-9567-3b3f18a7625d