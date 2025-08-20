SUBSCRIBE
Belhaven Biopharma Closes Oversubscribed Series a to Fund the Development of Nasdepi(R) Program Moves Into Late Stage Clinical and Manufacturing Through NDA Approval

August 20, 2025 | 
2 min read

Accelerated Round Completion Positions Company for New Drug Application (NDA) Submission and Commercial Launch Partnerships

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Belhaven Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative dry powder nasal drug delivery solutions, today announced the close of an oversubscribed Series A financing round, completed in just six weeks. With an initial target of $10 million, the round drew strong interest from both new and existing investors, marking the company's fifth successful capital raise since its founding.

Proceeds from the Series A will enable Belhaven to complete the clinical development and commercial manufacturing of Nasdepi®, and prepare for a New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Nasdepi® is poised to be the first dry powder, needle-free, and heat-stable epinephrine therapy designed for the emergency treatment of anaphylaxis to reach the market.

"Completing this round so quickly highlights growing investor confidence in Nasdepi® and our vision to reshape emergency medicine for severe allergy patients," said Scott Lyman, CEO of Belhaven Biopharma. "With our latest successful round, we are well-positioned to reach the regulatory finish line while actively engaging with potential commercial partners for launch."

Nasdepi® is engineered to address the key limitations of current autoinjector-based epinephrine delivery, including needle phobia, temperature sensitivity, and complex device instructions. Delivered via dry powder intranasal technology, Nasdepi® offers rapid, reliable absorption regardless of patient orientation and experiencing nasal congestion during an anaphylactic reaction.

For more information, visit https://belhavenbio.com.

About Belhaven Biopharma

Belhaven Biopharma is a clinical stage pharmaceutical research company specializing in developing life-saving medications delivered quickly, effectively, and painlessly with a simple, dry powder, single-use nasal device. They are at the forefront of developing nasal dry powder epinephrine, which is revolutionizing emergency-use epinephrine delivery and expanding global access. Nasdepi®, Belhaven's lead program, is the first dry powder nasal device for treating life-threatening allergic reactions.

Contact Information

Janie Mackenzie
Vice President of Public Relations
janie@ascendantgroupbranding.com
267.969.4992

.

SOURCE: Belhaven Biopharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

North Carolina Funding Series A Manufacturing
ACCESS Newswire
