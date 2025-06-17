Amaros Closes Series A Financing, Expands Advisory Board to Accelerate Market Entry of the EvidenceEngine™ Ophthalmic AI Platform

ATHERTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amaros Inc. (www.amaros.ai), a leader in ophthalmic intelligence and the developer of AI-powered EvidenceEngine platform, today announced the successful close of its Series A financing. Backed by a select group of new and existing mission-aligned investors, the round validates Amaros' mission to transform fragmented clinical data into real-time, actionable intelligence for eye care.

“This funding confirms our core belief that ophthalmology’s most underutilized asset is its own data,” said Vartan Ghazarossian, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Amaros. “Too much critical information remains siloed — limiting how we study, diagnose and treat eye diseases. With our AI-powered EvidenceEngine, we’re building the industry’s first dynamic real-world intelligence platform, empowering physicians, researchers and companies to transform unstructured data into life-changing insights.”

The Series A funding will fuel continued product development, the expansion of commercial partnerships and the global scaling of Amaros’ engineering, clinical and data science teams—as the company accelerates its commercialization.

Amaros also announced the formation of a distinguished advisory board, comprised of global leaders in posterior and anterior segment eye care, artificial intelligence and clinical trial design. This elite group will play a critical role in guiding the commercialization of the EvidenceEngine and shaping its application across the full spectrum of ophthalmic innovation.

David S. Boyer, M.D., is a renowned retinal specialist and senior partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group in Los Angeles, California and lead investigator for age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy trials. He also is an adjunct clinical professor of ophthalmology at USC/Keck School of Medicine.

David Eichenbaum, M.D., is a partner and director of research at Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida with extensive experience in retina-focused pharmaceutical development and clinical trial execution.

Peter K. Kaiser, M.D., is the Chaney Family Endowed Chair in Ophthalmology Research, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic and professor of ophthalmology, Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, and internationally recognized for excellence in retinal imaging and clinical trial design.

T. Y. Alvin Liu, M.D., is an endowed professor in AI at the Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University (JHU). He is also the inaugural director of the James P. Gills Jr., M.D., and Heather Gills Artificial Intelligence Innovation Center, which is the first dedicated, endowed AI center at the JHU School of Medicine.

Sumit P. Shah, M.D., is a partner at NJ Retina, Prism Vision Group and is clinical associate professor at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School with extensive experience as an investigator for numerous retina-focused clinical trials.

Michael A. Singer, M.D., is clinical professor at UT Health Science Center and director of clinical research at Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates in San Antonio, Texas and a key opinion leader in real-world data and imaging biomarkers.

Vance Thompson, M.D., is founder of Vance Thompson Vision and a pioneer in refractive and cataract surgery, widely known for anterior-segment innovation and clinical trial leadership.

"Our advisory board brings together visionary leaders with deep expertise in clinical excellence, real-world evidence and business innovation," said Ben Toker, co-founder and president of Amaros. "Their insights will be pivotal as we transform fragmented and siloed data into precision intelligence —advancing clinical research, enhancing care delivery, and driving smarter commercialization. With their partnership, we are accelerating the adoption of ophthalmic AI and building the unified ecosystem that modern eye care demands.”

About Amaros

Founded in 2019 in Silicon Valley, Amaros Inc. (www.amaros.ai) is redefining the future of ophthalmic care through deep tech innovation. Its flagship platform, EvidenceEngine, integrates diverse datasets — including electronic medical records, imaging, genomics, provider notes and claims — into structured information that provides real-time insights. Designed with a human-centric mindset, the platform empowers stakeholders across the eye care continuum to make smarter decisions, faster. From accelerating clinical trials to identifying unmet needs and optimizing treatment strategies, Amaros delivers the intelligence that modern ophthalmology demands.

Media Inquiries

