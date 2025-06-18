Infinity Bio Closes $8M Series A Financing Led by Illumina Ventures to Expand Leadership in Antibody Reactome Profiling

Investment supports platform innovation, commercial scaling, and new service development; Infinity acquires the assets of Serimmune, Inc.

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinity Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering technologies to map immune responses at scale, today announced the successful closing of an $8 million Series A financing round. The round was led by Illumina Ventures, with participation from PTX Capital, Blackbird BioVentures, and Propel Baltimore Fund.

As part of the strategic plan to broaden its suite of service offerings, Infinity Bio has acquired the assets of Serimmune, Inc., which was founded in 2014 to provide unbiased antibody reactome services. New MIPSA™ service offerings, including EnviroSIGHT™, are also expected to launch in the second half of 2025.

Infinity Bio will use the proceeds to expand its commercial footprint, accelerate development of its proprietary MIPSA™ platform, and launch new immune profiling services. The platform enables unbiased, high-resolution analysis of the antibody reactome, an emerging field critical to understanding immune responses in health and disease.

“This raise marks a major milestone for Infinity Bio,” said Joy Nassif, Chief Executive Officer of the company. “We are building the foundation for a new category of immune system intelligence: accessible, scalable, and deeply informative. With support from our investors, we can now move faster to deliver that vision.”

Since its founding in 2023, Infinity Bio has built out a 9,000 square-foot laboratory in Baltimore and developed a suite of core services including HuSIGHT™, VirSIGHT™, AllerSIGHT™, and MuSIGHT™, designed to support applications in biomarker discovery, basic and translational research, and therapeutic development. The company’s platform is capable of processing thousands of samples per week, serving academic, government, and biopharma customers.

“True to our name, Infinity Bio is building a limitless capacity to generate high quality antibody reactome data and deliver valuable biological insights for just about any kind of study,” says Ben Larman, Chief Science Officer of Infinity Bio, and associate professor of pathology at Johns Hopkins University. He adds, “our technologies illuminate the complex interplay between inflammation, immunity, and health.”

“We applaud the scientific prowess of Infinity Bio to provide insights into the immune system through its antibody reactome profiling platform,” said Malek Faham, MD, PhD, Chief Scientist at Illumina Ventures. “Combined with the assets from Serimmune, this enhanced, more comprehensive technology is a game changer for biomedical researchers who can use it for a broad range of applications to accelerate their discoveries.”

“We launched Infinity Bio with global ambition to unlock a new layer of immune system data that drives better diagnostics, targeted therapies, and deeper disease insight,” said Matt Hellauer, Managing Partner at PTX Capital and Chairman of Infinity Bio. “Partnering with a world-class firm like Illumina Ventures reinforces that vision and positions Infinity to scale as the category leader in antibody reactome profiling."

About Infinity Bio

Infinity Bio, Inc. is a technology company that provides detailed insights into the immune system using its proprietary antibody reactome profiling platform. The company's core technology, MIPSA, is used to comprehensively analyze the antibody reactome, revealing the targets of individual immune responses against all known human viruses, human proteins (autoimmunity), and allergen proteins. Developed at Johns Hopkins University in The Laboratory of Precision Immunology, MIPSA builds on decades of work in genomics, proteomics, immunology, and bioinformatics. Infinity Bio's assays are engineered to enable best-in-class quality, data accuracy, turnaround times and cost-efficiency. For more information, visit www.infinitybio.com.

About Illumina Ventures

Illumina Ventures is an independently managed, healthcare-focused venture firm in a strategic partnership with Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN). As an early-stage, value-add investor, Illumina Ventures helps entrepreneurs develop breakthrough science and technologies into market-leading companies to transform healthcare. The firm focuses on investment in life science tools, therapeutics, diagnostics, personal wellness, and sustainability. To learn more, visit illuminaventures.com.

About PTX Capital

PTX Capital is a Baltimore-based private investment firm that backs exceptional entrepreneurs in healthcare and the life sciences. The firm invests in early-stage companies developing software, technology, and services that drive better patient outcomes, enable system-wide integration, and advance the frontiers of precision medicine. PTX works side-by-side with founding teams through the scale-up journey in order to build enduring businesses that transform care and improve health at scale.

