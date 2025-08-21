Molecular You Secures US$5 Million Series A to Scale its Predictive Health Platform

With one easy blood test, Molecular You measures over 250 biomarkers, enabling more powerful and comprehensive insights for preventive and precision medicine

PORTLAND, Ore. and VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Molecular You , a leader in molecular medicine and preventive health, today announced the closing of a $5 million USD Series A financing, led by Voloridge Health, LLC, with participation from Dynamic Leap and others.

With a single blood sample, Molecular You's predictive health platform measures over 250 biomarkers across all major systems, analyzing deep biological pathways to identify health risks at their root cause, providing a comprehensive snapshot of full-body health for over 25 health areas. With this data, Molecular You delivers highly personalized, actionable lifestyle recommendations, enabling proven, preventative lifestyle actions to be taken before disease symptoms appear. This differs from traditional diagnostics taken after a patient becomes symptomatic, which often require multiple blood draws for individual tests.

This financing follows a series of key achievements for Molecular You, including:

Nationwide launches in both Canada and the United States in both clinical practices and direct-to-consumer online.

and in both clinical practices and direct-to-consumer online. A major partnership with HealthQuest Esoterics, a full-service reference laboratory, to run the company's current assay as a Lab Developed Test (LDT), making it eligible for reimbursement.

Planned near-term introduction of its next-generation multi-omic assay, which will measure over 800 biomarkers. This will enable higher-resolution analysis and broaden the platform's scope to additional areas, including certain cancers.

"We plan to use this capital to grow our customer base across both consumer and clinical channels in North America, while also continuing to expand the platform's analysis and predictive capabilities," said Jim Kean, CEO of Molecular You, who has decades of expertise pioneering within the health testing space, including previously founding WellnessFX and architecting the technology underlying WebMD's consumer platform.

"We're bringing scientific discipline and clinical-grade rigor to the booming consumer wellness sector and delivering brand new tools to enhance what clinical practices can provide," said Dr. Murdoc Khaleghi, Chief Medical Officer at Molecular You. "Fragmented measurement of individual biomarkers cannot offer the same predictive capabilities as our platform, which sees the body as a whole. This is critical for predictive and preventative medicine, particularly for complex conditions like Alzheimer's, PCOS, and autoimmune diseases, which are correlated to multiple individual biomarkers that are typically measured separately."

Molecular You has previously demonstrated its ability to predict disease with the rare and accurate detection of stage 1 pancreatic cancer in a symptom-free 60-year-old woman, enabling early surgical intervention without the need for additional treatment. The patient continues to thrive and live a full and healthy life.

Investment in the longevity sector more than doubled between 2023 and 2024, reaching US$8.5 billion, according to a 2024 report from Longevity Technology.

"Molecular You is advancing a critical shift in healthcare, from reactive treatment to predictive and preventive care, through biomarker science and real-world clinical impact," said David Vogel, CEO of Voloridge Health. "Their unique multi-omic platform integrates proteomics and metabolomics in a way that sets a new standard for precision health. This aligns with our mission to leverage data science for better health outcomes, and we believe Molecular You is well-positioned to transform how individuals and providers detect and manage disease risk at scale."

Molecular You measures over 250 biomarkers with a single blood test using advanced proteomics and metabolomics to identify health risks at their root cause. Its AI-powered platform delivers personalized assessments and insights, along with actionable recommendations for over 25 health areas, to support longevity, chronic disease management, and early disease prevention. Both individuals and clinical practices increasingly leverage Molecular You to maximize personal and patient health outcomes through predictive, preventive, and precision medicine. Learn more: https://www.molecularyou.com/

Voloridge Health is a data science-driven company committed to transforming the future of healthcare through advanced predictive analytics. Its mission is to empower individuals and organizations to achieve longer, healthier lives with actionable, data-driven health insights. Building on a proven track record of modeling complex systems through its affiliate Voloridge Investment Management, LLC, Voloridge Health applies the same analytical rigor to predictive health, developing advanced tools and software that enable more informed, personalized health decisions. The company also invests in innovative health technologies and partners with visionary teams that share its commitment to preventive and precision care.

