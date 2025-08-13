Jocasta Neuroscience Lands $35 Million Series A to Advance Longevity Protein Program for Managing Cognitive Impairment

Funding to support development of proprietary * a -Klotho *protein therapeutic targeting cognitive decline in neurodegenerative diseases

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jocasta Neuroscience, Inc., a preclinical stage, longevity-focused company, with its lead asset, a proprietary formulation of the longevity protein, a - Klotho, for the treatment of conditions, including cognitive impairment in neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it has raised $35 million in a Series A financing.

The funds will be used to support development of Jocasta's lead a - Klotho compound, JN-0413, through Phase 1 development (including both the Single Ascending Dose and Multiple Ascending Dose studies), with an IND submission slated for Q4 2026.

The round was led by early-stage venture capital firm True Ventures and joined by Moore Strategic Ventures, SC8 Investments, Glentura, Yagan Family Foundation, and others. Kevin Rose of True Ventures will join Dr. Michael Davidson, COB, and Dr. Albert Agro (CEO) on the Jocasta Board of Directors.

The original technology was developed at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) by Dr. Dena Dubal, MD, PhD, a professor of neurology, and the David A. Coulter Endowed Chair in Aging and Neurodegenerative Disease as well, a Cofounder of Jocasta Neurosciences Inc. It was then licensed to Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a publicly traded company based in San Francisco, in 2018. Unity developed Klotho protein for several years in multiple pre-clinical models before licensing the Klotho intellectual property and data package to Jocasta.

"We were gratified by the exceptional investor interest during our raise and are delighted by the composition of the syndicate that includes both seasoned biotech investors as well as funds and individuals who believe our program has an opportunity to improve the lives of those who are stricken with cognitive decline — a testament to the potential of Klotho and the solid scientific foundation from Dr. Dubal's work at the University of California at San Francisco," said Albert Agro, PhD, CEO of Jocasta.

Co-founder Michael Davidson has been integral to the company's mission by helping to articulate the potential of a - Klotho in promoting longevity. The team is comprised of leading experts in neuroscience and drug development, including Dr. Dubal, who will collaborate closely with management to advance the company's proprietary a - Klotho formulation through both preclinical and clinical development, with the goal of addressing cognitive decline linked to neurodegenerative diseases.

a - Klotho's robust cognition enhancement has been demonstrated in multiple species, 11 cognitive tasks, and at five institutions. Jocasta is the leading company with an active program and exclusive IP with this novel therapeutic target. Clinical trials evaluating the effect of Jocasta's proprietary a - Klotho formulation are planned to begin in the next 18 months.

"Having closely followed research in longevity for many years, we're thrilled to back this founding team as they tackle cognitive decline through a fundamentally different approach," said Kevin Rose, partner at True Ventures and media personality focused on the intersection of health and technology. "Rather than treating symptoms, Jocasta is addressing the underlying biology with a -Klotho — a protein pathway that's shown remarkable potential but has been largely unexplored therapeutically. The team's deep expertise in both the science and clinical realities of aging gives them a unique advantage in translating this research into meaningful interventions for neurodegenerative disease."

Jocasta Neuroscience, Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotech company focused on developing a proprietary formulation of a-Klotho protein (JN-0413) to manage cognitive decline associated with various forms of neurodegenerative-induced dementia. Jocasta's foundational data demonstrates the critical role of a-Klotho in health and disease. Results ranging from human genetics (effect of KL mutations in humans) to robust cognitive enhancement in healthy rats, rodent disease models and non-human primates strongly support the advancement of JN-0413 into clinical trials in patients with dementia and cognitive decline.

