Rebel Medicine Announces Series A Financing and Investigational New Drug (IND) Application Opening to Advance Non‑Opioid Pain Therapeutic into Clinical Development

SALT LAKE CITY, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebel Medicine Inc, a clinical‑stage biotechnology company developing innovative drug delivery systems and non‑opioid pain therapeutics for acute and post-operative pain, announced the closing of its $6 million Series A financing. The Series A financing was led by Crocker Ventures with participation from Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN), Prosperity Solutions Capital, Utah Innovation Fund, SK Hart, the Joan & Tim Fenton Fund, Cantina Angels, and a syndicate of experienced life‑science angel investors. This significant financial milestone coincides with the formal opening of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Alevatrix™, its lead non-opioid pain drug candidate. The proceeds will fund a first-in-human, randomized, dose-escalation, active-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in bunionectomy patients to assess the safety and efficacy of Alevatrix™.

"This is a transformative moment for Rebel Medicine," said Brett Davis, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Rebel Medicine. "The successful Series A fundraise validates our vision and the potential of our technologies. Coupled with IND clearance for Alevatrix™, it enables us to accelerate clinical development of Alevatrix™ and bring our opioid-sparing pain therapies to patients faster."

About Alevatrix™



Alevatrix™ is a novel, long‑acting formulation of bupivacaine, a well‑characterized local anesthetic encapsulated in Rebel Medicine's proprietary injectable matrix. Designed to release drug at the site of administration for up to 72 hours, Alevatrix™ aims to reduce or eliminate the need for opioids after surgery and their associated risks. In preclinical studies, Alevatrix demonstrated prolonged, multi-day non-opioid analgesia with a favorable safety profile.

About Rebel Medicine Inc



Rebel Medicine (www.rebelmedicine.com) is a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah that leverages its proprietary drug delivery technologies to enhance the functionality of validated active pharmaceutical ingredients. This approach leads to novel, high‑value, extended‑release therapeutics that address urgent unmet clinical needs while reducing development time, cost and risk. Rebel Medicine's lead asset, Alevatrix™, is being developed for non-opioid post-operative pain management, with additional pipeline programs in development that utilize Rebel's proprietary delivery systems to provide extended-release of injectable drugs from days to months.

