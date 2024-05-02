SUBSCRIBE
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming May 2024 Conferences

May 2, 2024 | 
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. announced plans to participate in the upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference and the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference, being held in New York, NY.

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference and the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference, being held in New York, NY.

Management is scheduled to participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 3:35pm ET and will hold one-on-one meetings.

Management is scheduled to participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 4:00pm ET and will hold one-on-one meetings.

Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.senseonics.com.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics’ CGM system Eversense® E3 includes a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone.

Contacts

Senseonics Investor Contact
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415-937-5406
Investors@senseonics.com

Source: Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

