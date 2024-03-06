SUBSCRIBE
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech and Services Conference

March 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech and Services Conference.

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Oppenheimer Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference, being held virtually.

Management is scheduled to participate on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 12:00pm ET and will hold one-on-one meetings following. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.senseonics.com.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics’ CGM system Eversense® E3 includes a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone.

Contacts

Senseonics Investor Contact
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415-937-5406
Investors@senseonics.com

Source: Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Events Maryland
