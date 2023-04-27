SUBSCRIBE
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call to review the Company’s first quarter 2023 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-317-6003 (US/Canada) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), passcode 7018265, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics’ CGM systems, Eversense®, Eversense® XL and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone.

Contacts

Senseonics Investor Contact
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415-937-5406
investors@senseonics.com

