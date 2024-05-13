Senseonics and Mercy Collaborate to Improve Diabetes Population Health Management

GERMANTOWN, Md. & CHESTERFIELD, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitor (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, in partnership with our global commercial partner, Ascensia Diabetes Care, and St. Louis-based Mercy, a leading health care system and accountable care organization, today announced a first-of-its-kind relationship in a diabetes population management program.

The collaboration marks the first time Senseonics’ Eversense CGM technology will be used across a health system and the first implementation of Senseonics’ new Eversense Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution to drive significant advancement in diabetes management for patients.

“There are many barriers patients with diabetes struggle with and glucose monitoring is at the top,” said Dr. Jeff Ciaramita, President, Mercy specialty service lines. “We believe the launch of the Eversense Remote Patient Monitoring program will transform diabetes care for our patients and providers. This program is designed to enhance our ability to monitor patient health remotely and support timely interventions that can significantly improve our patients’ lives and reduce costly, avoidable hospitalizations.”

Mercy has more than a decade of experience with remote patient monitoring for a variety of conditions. With more than 3 million patients served annually, it is expected that approximately 30,000 Mercy patients could benefit from a CGM system. Providers at Mercy plan to begin placing new Eversense devices with patients this July. In a phased approach, Mercy will roll the program out first in its St. Louis-area communities followed by the remaining regions in Mercy’s system in Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma throughout 2025.

“We plan to work with our physicians, from the Mercy proceduralists, who will perform insertions, to the primary care teams who monitor patients regularly and endocrinologists who support at-risk patients,” Dr. Ciaramita said. “The integration of the Eversense CGM+RPM solution is a representation of Mercy’s ongoing commitment to providing our patients proactive, predictive and personalized care.”

The goal for the Eversense RPM program is to ensure all patients who could benefit from Eversense begin treatment over the next 24 to 36 months.

“Mercy is known as an innovative health care leader, so it makes sense that they are the first health system to work with us towards providing a comprehensive approach towards better diabetes care,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, Senseonics president and chief executive officer. “Together with Mercy and Ascensia, we are building a forward-looking approach to provide access for diabetes patients, from identifying those in need to leveraging the latest continuous glucose monitoring technology and providing the support patients need to better self-manage their diabetes. Additionally, we plan to work with Mercy to provide patient access to our exciting future products, including the next-gen 365-day product we hope to bring to market later this year. Together, we are pushing the frontier of diabetes management.”

Revolutionizing Diabetes Care

Eversense CGM offers a unique approach to diabetes management, targeted at enabling patients and providers to achieve better glycemic control and reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications. With the addition of the new Eversense RPM solution, patients will receive ongoing coaching and guidance to facilitate improved outcomes beyond CGM alone. The program is intended to enhance the quality of life for Mercy patients by making diabetes management easier and more accurate.

A Strategic Move Towards Cost Reduction and Improved Outcomes

The implementation of Eversense CGM+RPM across Mercy is a step forward in enhancing patient care and a strategic move to reduce health care costs. By improving glucose monitoring and enhancing patients’ ability to self-manage their diabetes, Mercy aims to reduce the incidence of emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to diabetes-related complications, leading to significant cost savings and better health outcomes.

Commitment to Health Care Innovation

Mercy has been at the forefront of health care innovation, as evidenced by its inclusion as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies by Fortune magazine in 2023. The relationship with Senseonics is a continuation of Mercy’s mission to incorporate cutting-edge technologies that enhance patient care and operational efficiencies. This collaboration represents a shared vision with health care innovation as a cornerstone.

About Mercy

Mercy, one of the 20 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation’s largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including more than 50 acute care and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 900 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 4,500 physicians and advanced practitioners and 50,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2023 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Eversense® is the first and only long-term implantable CGM system to receive FDA approval.

About Eversense

The Eversense® E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 180 days in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The system is indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time a day after day 21, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense E3 CGM System is a prescription device; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense/safety-info/.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Senseonics, including statements regarding launch expectations for Eversense and Eversense RPM programs, statements regarding growing the awareness, design, adoption, growth and potential benefits of Eversense and Eversense RPM, statements regarding potential plans and prospects for implementation and integration of Eversense RPM, statements regarding progress and timing of collaboration and adoption with respect to Eversense and any health system, or its patients and providers, statements regarding the attributes and value to patients, patient care and health systems of any such CGM and/or RPM systems, statements regarding regulatory submissions, potential market availability, and approaches for the Eversense product, and other statements containing the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “projects,” “will,” “planned,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties in insurer, regulatory and administrative processes and decisions, uncertainties inherent in the development of new technology and/or programs, uncertainties inherent in finalizing integration and commercial terms with new partners and other third parties, uncertainties inherent in the ongoing commercialization of the Eversense product and the expansion of the Eversense product and a new RPM solution, uncertainties inherent in Ascensia’s performance and other commercial initiatives, uncertainties relating to the current economic environment and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Senseonics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Senseonics’ other filings with the SEC under the heading “Risk Factors.” In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Senseonics’ views as of the date hereof. Senseonics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Senseonics’ views to change. However, while Senseonics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Senseonics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Senseonics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240513642327/en/