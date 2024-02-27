Sengenics Corporation Announces Key Distributor in China

Sengenics Corporation LLC , a pioneer in the field of immunoproteomic biomarker discovery, proudly announces that it has entered into a sales distribution and services agreement with Chinese distributor Shanghai Universal Biotech Co., Ltd. (“UniV”).
Sengenics Partners with Shanghai Universal Biotech Co., Ltd. (UniV) to Expand Reach of Immunoprofiling Products and Services in China
BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sengenics Corporation LLC, a pioneer in the field of immunoproteomic biomarker discovery, proudly announces that it has entered into a sales distribution and services agreement with Chinese distributor Shanghai Universal Biotech Co., Ltd. (“UniV”). This agreement marks a significant step in expanding the reach of Sengenics’ KREX® technology in Asia, bringing advanced capabilities for profiling autoantibodies and protein interactions to a broad spectrum of pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic institutions throughout China.
“Sengenics is thrilled to partner with UniV, which has a reputation for excellence and an expert team of skilled technical and commercial specialists,” said Jerry Williamson, Chief Executive Officer of Sengenics. “This collaboration isn’t just about expanding our reach in Asia; it’s about bringing the transformative power of immunoprofiling to enhance our understanding of disease and improve patient care.”
Echoing this sentiment, Yin Zhou, VP of Marketing at UniV remarked, “As a comprehensive multiomics and multiplex distributor and service company, we are committed to the frontier of biomarker discovery. This strategic partnership with Sengenics, a leading provider of cutting-edge technology for autoantibody biomarker discovery, underscores our dedication to advancing biomarker discovery, driving translational medicine, and contributing to human health.”
Sengenics and UniV are committed to enriching the immunoprofiling field, exploring new markets, and broadening the reach of the innovative KREX® technology to serve a wider community of researchers and clinicians.
Company Codes: Shenzhen:301166