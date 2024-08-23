SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Seer to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 23, 2024 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

Seer’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 5th at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Seer
Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Investor Contact:
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio

Media Inquiries:
Patrick Schmidt
pr@seer.bio

California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
C-suite
BioMarin Brings on Roche, Amgen Alums in Executive Restructuring
August 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A top-down view of a business team holding a meeting
Startups
BridgeBio Launches GondolaBio With $300M, Transfers Programs to Joint Venture
August 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Signage outside Genentech's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Business
Genentech Shutters Cancer Immunology Group Amid Wider R&D Reprioritization
August 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Lykos to Slash 75% of Workforce Following FDA Rejection
August 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie