See a more complete picture of your health with Index BPM, an FDA-cleared smart blood pressure monitor from Garmin

Clinically validated and easy to use, Index BPM is an all-in-one solution to view blood pressure readings alongside other Garmin health and fitness data in the Garmin Connect app

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the Index™ BPM, its first smart blood pressure monitor that lets users measure and track systolic and diastolic blood pressure at home or on the go.1 The compact, all-in-one upper arm blood pressure monitor features an integrated display so readings can be viewed immediately after they’re taken.

Garmin announces the FDA-cleared Index BPM smart blood pressure monitor. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Garmin is a trusted name in the health and fitness industry, and we are excited to introduce the FDA-cleared Index BPM as another tool to stay on top of your health,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “When using the Index BPM as part of the larger Garmin ecosystem, all of your health and fitness data can be viewed right in Garmin Connect™, helping to give you a more complete look at your overall health in one app.”

Delivering accurate blood pressure and heart rate readings when used correctly, the Index BPM can be used as a stand-alone device and includes an integrated display to quickly view measurements. Additionally, users can use Wi-Fi® technology to sync their Index BPM blood pressure readings to Garmin Connect. Through the Garmin Connect app, users can also view their measurement history and trends alongside other health stats, set up reminders to take their blood pressure and view those readings in 7-day, 4-week and 1-year reports. The reports can even be exported as a PDF to be shared with a health care provider.

Featuring an adjustable cuff, the Index BPM is made to fit a wide range of arm sizes – from 9-17 inches (22-42 cm) in circumference. What’s more, up to 16 users can keep track of their individual readings from the Index BPM and sync the data to their own Garmin Connect account.

The Index BPM has a battery life of up to 9 months and comes with four AAA batteries that can easily be replaced when necessary. Available now on garmin.com, the Index BPM has a suggested retail price of $149.99. It can also be purchased using Flexible Spending Account (FSA) or Health Savings Account (HSA) funds.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the wellness industry. Committed to developing wearables and health measurement tools that help people of all activity levels lead healthier lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminwellness on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

1 See Instructions for use. Index BPM is a stand-alone medical device that measures and displays blood pressure and pulse rate. Index BPM is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, and it is not intended for use by children under the age of 18. Index BPM is not available in all regions; see availability.

