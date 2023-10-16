Seagen to Highlight Overall Survival Data for PADCEV® and TIVDAK® during Presidential Symposium at ESMO Congress 2023

– Late-breaking results from global Phase 3 confirmatory studies of PADCEV (EV-302) in locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer and TIVDAK (innovaTV 301) in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer to be included in the ESMO Communication Activities –

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Seagen, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced the upcoming presentation of detailed results from two pivotal Phase 3 studies at the ESMO Congress 2023. Results from the EV-302 study of PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) plus KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC) in the first-line setting will be presented during a Presidential Symposium at the Congress. Seagen will also present results from the innovaTV 301 study of TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) compared with chemotherapy in adults with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer during the same Presidential Symposium. Both presentations are included in the ESMO Communication Activities. Seagen is sharing a total of six abstracts, including five oral presentations at ESMO this year, taking place October 20–24, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

“Seagen is excited to share these new overall survival data and the prospect of PADCEV and TIVDAK to benefit people living with cancer. We are also proud of the antibody-drug conjugate technology that Seagen has pioneered for 25 years and its impact on the treatment of cancer,” said Roger Dansey, M.D., President, Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer at Seagen. “From the beginning, we have been driven by science with the goal of advancing innovation to improve and extend the lives of people with cancer who have few treatment options. We look forward to discussing these latest pivotal data with regulatory authorities as we work to bring transformative care to more patients.”

Committed to Transforming Care in Bladder Cancer with PADCEV

PADCEV data will detail results of the EV-302 study, which met its dual primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS), compared to chemotherapy. An Independent Data Monitoring Committee determined that OS crossed the pre-specified efficacy boundary at interim analysis. The safety results of the combination are consistent with those of PADCEV in combination with pembrolizumab previously reported in cisplatin-ineligible patients with la/mUC. The EV-302 trial is intended to serve as the basis for global submissions and as the confirmatory trial for the U.S. accelerated approval of this combination.

EV-302 is a global, randomized Phase 3 study that evaluated PADCEV, developed in partnership with Astellas, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA in the first-line setting for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, who were eligible for cisplatin- or carboplatin-containing chemotherapy regardless of PD-L1 status.

Additional PADCEV data that will be shared at ESMO include results from EV-103 Cohort L, which show the potential of PADCEV as a monotherapy in cis-ineligible patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Due to high rates of recurrence in cis-ineligible MIBC patients, there is an urgent need for effective treatment options.

Aiming to Address Unmet Need in Cervical Cancer with TIVDAK

Detailed results from the global Phase 3 innovaTV 301 study evaluating TIVDAK in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer patients with disease progression on or after front-line therapy who received TIVDAK, compared with chemotherapy alone, will also be highlighted at ESMO. An Independent Data Monitoring Committee determined that OS crossed the pre-specified efficacy boundary at interim analysis. The key alpha-controlled secondary endpoints of investigator-assessed progression-free survival and objective response rate also demonstrated statistical significance. The safety profile of TIVDAK in innovaTV 301 was consistent with the known safety profile of TIVDAK as presented in the U.S. prescribing information, and no new safety signals were observed.

TIVDAK is being developed in partnership with Genmab. Subject to discussions with regulatory authorities, the results from innovaTV 301 are intended to serve as the pivotal confirmatory trial for the U.S. accelerated approval and support global regulatory applications.

Advancing a Pipeline of Novel Targeted Cancer Therapies

Early clinical data from a Phase 1 study of SGN-B7H4V, a wholly owned vedotin ADC directed to B7-H4, will be shared at ESMO. B7-H4 is a member of the B7 family of immune checkpoint ligands and its expression is elevated on a variety of solid tumors, including breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancers.

Key data presentations for Seagen at ESMO 2023 include:

Abstract Title Abstract # Presentation Time Lead Author Enfortumab Vedotin EV-302/KEYNOTE-A39: Open-Label, Randomized Phase 3 Study of Enfortumab Vedotin in Combination with Pembrolizumab (EV+P) Vs Chemotherapy (Chemo) in Previously Untreated Locally Advanced Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma (la/mUC) LBA6 Presidential Symposium (Oral Presentation) Sunday, Oct. 22 4:30 PM CEST T. Powles Study EV-103 Cohort L: Perioperative treatment with enfortumab vedotin (EV) monotheraphy in cisplatin (cis)-ineligible patients (pts) w/ muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) 2365MO Mini Oral Presentation Sunday, Oct 22 10:45 AM CEST S. Sridhar Tisotumab Vedotin innovaTV 301/ENGOT-cx12/GOG-3057: A Global, Randomized, Open-Label, Phase 3 Study of Tisotumab Vedotin vs Investigator’s Choice of Chemotherapy in 2L or 3L Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer LBA9 Presidential Symposium (Oral Presentation) Sunday, Oct. 22 5:22 PM CEST I. Vergote Tucatinib Impact of baseline molecular alterations on the efficacy of tucatinib (TUC) plus trastuzumab (Tras) for HER2+, RAS WT metastatic CRC (mCRC) in MOUNTAINEER 5510 Proffered Paper (Oral Presentation) Saturday, Oct 21 3:45 PM CEST J. Strickler Phase 2 dose optimization results from MOUNTAINEER-02: A study of tucatinib, trastuzumab, ramucirumab, and paclitaxel for HER2+ gastroesophageal cancer (GEC) 1523P Poster Monday, Oct. 23 9 AM – 5 PM CEST M. Tehfe Early Pipeline First-in-human study of SGN-B7H4V, a B7-H4-directed vedotin ADC, in patients with advanced solid tumors: Preliminary results of a phase 1 study (SGNB7H4V-001) 660MO Mini Oral Presentation Monday, Oct. 23 5:05 PM CEST C. Perez

