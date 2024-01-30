SUBSCRIBE
SCYNEXIS to Participate in Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference

January 30, 2024 | 
1 min read

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) today announced David Angulo, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference on Wednesday, February 7 at 11:00 A.M. ET.

Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings
Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Time: 11:00 A.M. ET
Location: New York, NY
Webcast: Link

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps”. Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) in June 2021, for its first indication in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), followed by a second indication in November 2022, for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in pre-clinical and discovery phase, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: (646) 970-4681
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

Events New Jersey
