Sciospec Unveils LungEIT Kit: A Game Changer in Lung Imaging Technology

Leipzig, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2024) - Sciospec Scientific Instruments is excited to announce the launch of the LungEIT Kit, an innovative solution designed to revolutionize lung imaging for research and development teams. This comprehensive bundle provides an easy entry into advanced lung imaging applications, setting a new standard in the field of electrical impedance tomography (EIT) and impedance spectroscopy.

Introducing the LungEIT Kit

The LungEIT Kit is tailored to empower R&D teams by simplifying the journey into advanced lung imaging. This all-in-one solution includes a medical research version of Sciospec’s state-of-the-art EIT systems, equipped with ISO 60601-1 compliant safety features, all necessary cabling, electrode belts, and a dedicated lung imaging app integrated within Sciospec’s software suite. Designed for ease and precision, the LungEIT Kit supports both preliminary research and the development of new diagnostic tools.

The default version of the LungEIT Kit features 16 channels, with up to 256 channels on request. Researchers can enhance their capabilities with extensive add-on modules, including ECG synchronization and isolated I/O for integration with external sensors and devices. Open interfaces, access to raw data, and compatibility with standards like EIDORS make the LungEIT Kit an ideal platform for innovation and customization in lung imaging research and product development.

Pioneering Technology in Impedance Measurement

Sciospec’s cutting-edge technology in electrical impedance spectroscopy and impedance tomography places it at the forefront of electrophysiological and electrochemical measurements. The company’s expertise has established it as a global leader, with its OEM modules and custom solutions being integral to numerous bioanalytical and medical devices. A prime example of Sciospec’s impact is their collaboration with Mimetas, a leading organ-on-chip specialist from the Netherlands. Mimetas faced significant hurdles in scaling up their Organo-Plates, crucial for advanced therapy development. Sciospec developed the Organo-TEER system, transforming a cumbersome setup into a compact, easy-to-use device that fits several units onto a single incubator shelf. This innovation not only simplified operations but also allowed Mimetas to scale up their production and meet the growing demands of their customers.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Partnerships and Innovation

Sciospec is committed to making its advanced measurement technologies accessible worldwide. By continuously seeking partnerships, the company aims to extend its reach and impact, ensuring that groundbreaking innovations do not remain confined to the lab but are available for widespread use. The launch of the LungEIT Kit is a testament to Sciospec’s dedication to fostering partnerships that push the boundaries of medical research and bio-analytics.

Sciospec Scientific Instruments specializes in solutions for electrical impedance spectroscopy, impedance tomography, and advanced impedance analyzers. Their primary applications include bio-analytics, medical research, material science, and component testing. From small-scale biochip and point-of-care solutions to massive multichannel systems for industrial process control, Sciospec’s technology is known for its scalability and innovation. The company’s expertise and involvement in expert panels, academic societies, and advisory boards position them as a global leader in their field.

