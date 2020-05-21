Satya Chauhan Named Battelle Inventor of the Year

May 21, 2020 19:56 UTC

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle has honored Satya Chauhan as its Inventor of the Year and Kavitha Dasu as its most recent Emerging Scientist.

Chauhan, who has worked at Battelle for 46 years, is recognized for his key role as lead inventor on several renewable platform discoveries. “Satya’s ability to lead the creation and development of new, innovative and useful inventions is a testament to his passion for innovation,” said Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer.

Chauhan currently serves as a Government Business Development Manager. His work in the laboratory is known globally for its positive impact on the environment. His portfolio includes “green” alternative fuels, deicing for airplanes and roadways and wastewater treatment. “Certainly, it is gratifying to be recognized by Battelle for my work,” he said.

Chauhan also took an active leadership role to elevate the inventions to science and technology projects and licenses, and successfully secured contract awards and revenue based on the inventions. He also was a champion for new ways to do contract research and development. He has received nearly 90 Battelle and international intellectual property awards, including being a part of eight R&D100 awards and receiving 25 U.S. and more than 50 international patents.

Dasu, a Senior Research Scientist, was honored for research which has positioned Battelle as a leading research institute on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. This class of chemicals have been widely used in a variety of consumer applications and there are concerns about environmental risks and implications for human health.

Dasu has led novel research on this complex environmental problem and is a leader on developing various PFAS research platforms that yielded significant intellectual property.

