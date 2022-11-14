SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sana Biotechnology Tops BioSpace’s 2023 Best Places to Work Ranking in Small Employer Category

November 14, 2022 | 
1 min read

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, announced that it has been named the top place to work on the BioSpace 2023 Best Places to Work small employer list.

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, today announced that it has been named the top place to work on the BioSpace 2023 Best Places to Work small employer list.

“We are honored to be on the BioSpace 2023 Best Places to Work list,” said Steve Harr, Sana’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Since our founding, we have prioritized the creation of an environment where candor, inclusivity, and psychological safety co-exist. We do so to foster innovation, truth-seeking, and growth for our team, ingredients we deem essential to the development of medicines that improve patients’ lives. The BioSpace recognition validates our innovative work culture as well as the hard work, resilience, and commitment of Sana employees.”

The 2023 BioSpace Best Places to Work list includes 60 U.S. operating employers that are recognized as the most sought-after in the industry by the life sciences community. With over 2,000 life sciences professionals, respondents identified their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organizations on attributes including: compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work.

About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, South San Francisco, and Rochester. For more information about Sana Biotechnology, please visit https://sana.com/.

Investor Relations & Media:
Nicole Keith
investor.relations@sana.com
media@sana.com


Primary Logo

People Best Places to Work Washington State
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Signage outside Genentech's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Business
Genentech Shutters Cancer Immunology Group Amid Wider R&D Reprioritization
August 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
An empty conference room overlooking a city
People
Cassava Execs Step Down Amid DOJ Probe of Possible Alzheimer’s Drug Fraud
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
People
Gilead CMO to Resign in 2025 After Back-to-Back Stumbles
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessmen grasping cardboard box full of office supplies on a desk in an office
IPO
Metagenomi CSO Steps Down Shortly After IPO, Moderna Exit
July 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac