Sable Therapeutics Announces Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Novel Polycation Nanomedicines for the Treatment of Obesity

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sable Therapeutics, an innovative early stage drug development company focused on pioneering fat reduction therapies, today announced an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Columbia University. This collaboration will advance a portfolio of novel polycation nanomedicines, designated as SBL-001 and SBL-002, intended to treat visceral and subcutaneous adiposity. Under the agreement, Sable Therapeutics secures exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the intellectual property developed at Columbia University by Drs. Kam Leong, Ph.D, Samuel Y. Sheng Professor of Biomedical Engineering (in Systems Biology), and Li Qiang, Ph.D., Scientific Co-Founder of Sable Therapeutics and former Associate Professor of Pathology and Cell Biology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons..

SBL-001 and SBL-002 are novel compounds designed to significantly reduce fat cell volume. Importantly, these compounds were uniquely engineered for selective uptake by adipose cells. Key promising features of SBL-001 and SBL-002 include: (1) targeted uptake by fat cells, (2) the ability to reduce fat cell volume by as much as 70%, and (3) the potential to serve as a discrete drug delivery system for other fat reducing agents, such as GLP 1’s.

“We are thrilled to transition our research from the lab to clinical development, providing a powerful and unique tool in the fight against obesity,” said Qiang.

“This exciting agreement sets Sable Therapeutics apart in both the aesthetic and obesity-related markets. We are excited to partner with Columbia and their team of experts as we continue to develop novel assets for adipose reduction,” said Daniel Chai, M.D., Managing Partner of Turret Capital and Co-Founder of Sable Therapeutics.

Sable Therapeutics is a drug development company developing novel assets to target fat reduction. Sable Therapeutics’ commercial targets include reduction of visceral fat (obesity) and subcutaneous fat (aesthetic indications). For more information, visit us at www.sabletherapeutics.com.

