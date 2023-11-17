Rezolute to Participate in BTIG’s 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Day

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel, transformative therapies for serious metabolic and rare diseases, today announced that the management team will participate in BTIG’s 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Day, taking place virtually on November 27th.

The Rezolute team is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session on November 27th at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET, including a discussion of RZ402, its oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor for diabetic macular edema. The Company will also hold investor meetings over the course of the conference day.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute strives to develop transformative therapies for devastating rare and chronic metabolic diseases. Its novel therapies hold the potential to significantly improve outcomes as well as reduce the treatment burden for patients, treating physicians, and the healthcare system. Rezolute is steadfast in its mission to create profound, positive, and lasting impacts on patients’ lives. Patient, clinician, and advocate voices are integrated in the Company’s drug development process. Rezolute places an emphasis on understanding the patient’s lived experiences, enabling the Company to boldly address a range of severe conditions. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com.

