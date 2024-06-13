Revelation Biosciences Has Completed Dosing of its First in Human Phase 1 Clinical Study of Gemini

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on harnessing the power of trained immunity for the prevention and treatment of disease, announced today that it has completed enrollment and dosing of its first in human Phase 1 clinical study (RVL-HV02). The study, which was conducted in Australia, evaluated escalating doses of intravenously administered Gemini and enrolled 40 healthy individuals 18 to 55 years of age. The forthcoming top-line data will include primary end points of safety and tolerability along with exploratory endpoints including multiple biomarkers of activity to demonstrate stimulation of the innate immune response. If positive, the data from this Phase 1 clinical study will support future program development of Gemini across multiple indications.

Gemini is the Company’s proprietary formulation of phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD®), a toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) agonist. TLR4 stimulation with PHAD potentially preconditions the innate immune system to respond to a subsequent stress, such as ischemia (loss of blood flow) or bacterial infection. Gemini is initially being developed for two target indications: as a pretreatment to prevent or reduce the severity of acute kidney injury (AKI) due to cardiac surgery and as a pretreatment to reduce the incidence, duration, and severity of post-surgical infection. Preclinical studies using models of AKI have demonstrated pretreatment with Gemini can reduce the severity and duration of AKI. Additionally, preclinical studies using models of bacterial infection have demonstrated pretreatment with PHAD can reduce the overall rate and severity of infection.

“We are grateful to our investigator and the participants who enrolled in this study,” said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. “Completion of our Phase 1 enrollment is a significant milestone for the advancement of Gemini to address multiple critical unmet needs, and we are looking forward to announcing the forthcoming topline safety and activity data soon.”

About Gemini

Gemini is a proprietary formulation of phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD®) for systemic administration. It is being developed for multiple indications including as a pretreatment to prevent or reduce the severity and duration of post-surgical infection (GEMINI-PSI program), as pretreatment to prevent or reduce the severity and duration of acute kidney injury (GEMINI-AKI program). In addition, Gemini may be a treatment to stop or slow the progression of chronic kidney disease (GEMINI-CKD program). Revelation believes Gemini works through trained immunity, which redirects and attenuates the innate immune response to external stress (infection, trauma, etc.). Revelation has conducted multiple preclinical studies demonstrating the therapeutic potential of Gemini in the target indications.

About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage life sciences company focused on harnessing the power of trained immunity for the prevention and treatment of disease using its proprietary formulation Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini, including as a prevention for post-surgical infection, as a prevention for acute kidney injury, and for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are only predictions or statements of current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Revelation cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the ability of Revelation to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition; the ability of Revelation to grow and manage growth profitability and retain its key employees; the possibility that the Revelation may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; risks relating to the successful development of Revelation’s product candidates; the ability to successfully complete planned clinical studies of its product candidates; the risk that we may not fully enroll our clinical studies or enrollment will take longer than expected; risks relating to the occurrence of adverse safety events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from data or analysis from our clinical studies; changes in applicable laws or regulations; expected initiation of the clinical studies, the timing of clinical data; the outcome of the clinical data, including whether the results of such study is positive or whether it can be replicated; the outcome of data collected, including whether the results of such data and/or correlation can be replicated; the timing, costs, conduct and outcome of our other clinical studies; the anticipated treatment of future clinical data by the FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities, including whether such data will be sufficient for approval; the success of future development activities for its product candidates; potential indications for which product candidates may be developed; the ability of Revelation to maintain the listing of its securities on NASDAQ; the expected duration over which Revelation’s balances will fund its operations; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the SEC by Revelation.

