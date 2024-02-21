Revance to Participate in Upcoming March 2024 Investor Conferences

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) today announced that the company will be participating in the following investor conferences.

Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference

Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley and Chief Financial Officer, Tobin Schilke are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 12:50p.m. EST, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2024

Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 9:30a.m. EST, in Miami, Florida.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.revance.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 90 days.

About Revance

Revance is a biotechnology company setting the new standard in healthcare with innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings that enhance patient outcomes and physician experiences. Revance’s portfolio includes DAXXIFY (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection and the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers in the U.S. Revance has also partnered with Viatris Inc. to develop a biosimilar to onabotulinumtoxinA for injection and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical to commercialize DAXXIFY in China.

Revance is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., with additional office locations in Newark and Irvine, Calif. Learn more at Revance.com, RevanceAesthetics.com, DAXXIFY.com, HCP.DaxxifyTherapy.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

“Revance”, the Revance logo, and DAXXIFY are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Resilient Hyaluronic Acid® and RHA® are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.

