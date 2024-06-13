Remix Therapeutics™ to Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating Anti-Tumor Activity of REM-422 in AML at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2024 Congress

REM-422, a first-in-class MYB mRNA degrader, induces anti-tumor activity across multiple preclinical models of AML

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address underlying drivers of disease, will deliver a poster presentation demonstrating the therapeutic potential of REM-422, a potent, selective, oral small molecule MYB mRNA degrader for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2024 Hybrid Congress in Madrid, Spain.

The poster presentation will include preclinical data from MYB-dependent AML cell lines and human leukemia xenograft models showing REM-422 is broadly active across various AML models. Furthermore, REM-422 induces tumor regressions in cell line-derived xenograft (CDX) and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of AML at well-tolerated doses. In vitro and in vivo studies show that REM-422 functions by inducing incorporation of a poison exon into the MYB mRNA transcript resulting in mRNA degradation and inhibition of MYB protein expression.

“We’ve built a robust package of preclinical data across various models that reinforces the therapeutic potential of REM-422 for the treatment of AML and other MYB-dysregulated cancers,” said Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix Therapeutics. “The ability to successfully target a previously undruggable transcription factor is encouraging as we continue to investigate REM-422 in our ongoing clinical trials.”

The dysregulation of MYB, an oncogenic transcription factor, has been linked to numerous cancers including AML, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and lymphoma. REM-422 is a potent, selective, and oral small molecule mRNA degrader that induces the reduction of MYB mRNA and subsequent protein expression, resulting in antitumor activity in MYB-dependent human tumor models.

REM-422 is currently being investigated as a potential treatment for AML/HR-MDS and adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) in two, phase 1 clinical trials.

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: REM-422, a potent, selective, oral small molecule mRNA degrader of the MYB oncogene, demonstrates anti-tumor activity in mouse xenograft models of AML

Abstract Number: P531

Session Date and Time: June 14 at 6:00 PM CEST

Session Location: Poster Hall

About REM-422

REM-422 is a first-in-class, potent, selective, and oral small molecule mRNA degrader that induces the reduction of MYB mRNA and subsequent protein expression. REM-422 functions by facilitating the incorporation of poison exons within the mRNA transcript, leading to nonsense-mediated decay (NMD) of the transcript. REM-422 addresses MYB dysregulation, a driver of oncogenesis, upstream of protein expression.

About ACC

Adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) is a rare cancer that commonly develops in glandular tissues in the head and neck. It is caused by genetic mutations, likely developed over a patient’s lifetime, with the majority of ACC cases linked to an overexpression of the MYB protein. Depending on the location of the tumor, symptoms may include numbness of the face, difficulties swallowing, changes in vision, or difficulty breathing, among others. Current treatment solutions include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.

About AML/HR-MDS

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a rare cancer of the blood and bone marrow, is the most common type of acute leukemia in adults. AML is caused by genetic mutations within bone marrow cells, which in turn causes the production of leukemic white blood cells that crowd out healthy blood cells. This may cause problems with bleeding, infection, and anemia. Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) are disorders of blood-forming units in the bone marrow. High-risk (HR)-MDS patients have a higher percentage of blast cells in the bone marrow and that, in many cases, progresses to AML. There are several approved agents to treat AML, however, many patients relapse after achieving a response, underscoring the need for new therapies.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMaster™ technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix’s innovative therapeutic approach has the potential to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com .

