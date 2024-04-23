Red Arrow Therapeutics Inc. closes $4.5M Seed Extension round

Red Arrow Therapeutics Inc. closed a $4.5M Seed Extension round, raising from four, top-tier institutional investors in Japan.
BOSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Arrow Therapeutics Inc. closed a $4.5M Seed Extension round, raising from four, top-tier institutional investors in Japan.
Participants of this round are:
- Beyond Next Ventures Inc.
- The University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners Co., Ltd.
- Keio Innovation Initiative, Inc.
- OSAKA University Venture Capital Co., Ltd.
This boosts the accumulative funding raised by Red Arrow Therapeutics to nearly $5.5M, along with previous funding from The University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners Co., Ltd., University of California, Berkeley’s accelerator SkyDeck , and other non-dilutive funding.
Emerging from the University of Tokyo’s Cabral Lab in 2021, Red Arrow Therapeutics Inc. develops pH-sensing nanomedicine drug delivery technologies for multiple therapeutic areas such as oncology. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology for patients in need worldwide.
The Seed extension round will allow Red Arrow Therapeutics to obtain key preclinical data on safety and efficacy of their lead compound, IL-12-loaded nanopolymeric micelles. The funding will also enable manufacturing initiation in collaboration with external partners.
Red Arrow Therapeutics, Inc.
Founders: Takuya Miyazaki, Ph.D. , Horacio Cabral, Ph.D., and Rika Tajima, MPH
Founded Date: August 19, 2021
Address:
- US Headquarters: 1 Broadway 14F, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02142
- JP Office: Toranomon Hills Business Tower 1-17-1 Toranomon, Minato City, Tokyo 105-6490
Website: https://redarrowtx.com/



