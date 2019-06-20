Recent FDA Inspection of KCAS Bioanalytical & Biomarker Services’ Kansas City, KS Facility is Successful with No 483s issued

KANSAS CITY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kansas-based KCAS, a leading bioanalytical testing laboratory for the Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, Animal Health and Medical Device industries, said that its Shawnee Mission site, a bioanalytical testing laboratory facility, successfully completed a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) general re-inspection conducted between June 10 and June 13, 2019. The previous inspection of KCAS took place in 2016.

“Our continued investment in hiring expertise, advancing our quality system platform and a commitment by our team to consistently produce high quality, reliable data remains our focus to become one of the most advanced bioanalytical platforms in the laboratory services CRO space going forward. The successful outcome of our most recent FDA inspection is just one more step in that journey.” ~ John Bucksath, CEO of KCAS

KCAS Bioanalytical & Biomarker Laboratories, Co., Ltd. established in 1979, is a contract research organization of well over 130 talented and dedicated individuals committed to serving clients and improving health worldwide. Their scientists provide stand-alone bioanalytical services to the Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, Animal Health and Medical Device industries. KCAS’ scientific management has a combined 135+ years of bioanalytical testing and laboratory expertise.

About KCAS

KCAS Bioanalytical & Biomarker Services is a contract laboratory with nearly 40 years of bioanalytical expertise for both small and large molecule services. Centrally located in Kansas City, KCAS provides bioanalytical services for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies requiring PK, immunogenicity, and biomarker analysis operating a variety of equipment platforms to service a wide range of therapeutic areas. Led by recognized experts in bioanalytical science, KCAS has proven success with over 40-years of stable, secure growth and 17 successful FDA audits. The main drivers of our clients' success are communication, consistency, reliability, and our ability to find creative solutions.

For more information, please contact media@kcasbio.com or Amy Mize, Vice President of KCAS.

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