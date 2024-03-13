Recce Pharmaceuticals to Present at the American Society for Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics (ASCPT) 2024 Annual Meeting

SYDNEY, Australia, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) (the Company), the Company developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, today announced a poster presentation of data from a Phase 1 study evaluating the safety of its lead asset, RECCE® 327, at the American Society for Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics (ASCPT) 2024 Annual Meeting taking place March 27-29, 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: FIH Study of Intravenous RECCE 327: A Novel, Broad Spectrum, Synthetic Anti-Infective

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. MT

Presenter: Michele Diliza, Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Director of Recce Pharmaceuticals

A copy of the poster will be available on Recce’s website after the conclusion of the conference.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a new class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the hypercellular mutation of bacteria and viruses – the challenge of all existing antibiotics to date.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the world’s only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development. RECCE® 327 is not yet market approved for use in humans with further clinical testing required to fully evaluate safety and efficacy.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, which is supporting present clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of its technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

