ReBuilder Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Venture With Illinois Advanced Pain Treatment Center

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Aug 29 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- ReBuilder Medical Technologies, Inc. a provider of treatment for peripheral neuropathy, today announced that it has reached an agreement with the Advanced Pain Treatment Center for Health and Pain Management of Villa Park and Cicero, Illinois, to feature ReBuilder Medical’s Peripheral Neuropathy Electronic Treatment Device, which mimics the natural frequency of nerve conduction in the extremities of those suffering from pain associated with peripheral neuropathy, a condition usually associated with diabetes.

The Advanced Pain Treatment Center is committed to the use of the latest equipment and technology available, and combines conventional medical techniques including drug therapy, and uses a team approach provided by a licensed MD Internist, a licensed and Board Certified Doctor of Naprapathic Medicine, and a licensed dietician with each patient that gives them a satisfying experience that will allow them to recover and get well more quickly.

Dr. Wayne Chickowitz, N.D., Director of the centers, stated, “We have tested the ReBuilder device and found it to be superior to all other therapies. We expect to publish the data from our clinical experience soon, but we felt it was more important to immediately offer the ReBuilder to our patients suffering from the pain of neuropathy. Many sources of pain derive from unhealthy nerves, not unhealthy muscle, bones, or organs and about one third of diabetics with Type II Diabetes will lose the healthy circulation required by nerves in their legs and feet. The ReBuilder System(R) utilizes a special signal that imitates a healthy nerve signal and delivers it painlessly to the patient while he comfortably soaks his feet in warm water and reclines in an easy chair which makes the ReBuilder a perfect match for our health care practice.”

ReBuilder Medical President David B. Phillips, Ph.D. agreed, stating, “We are extremely proud that we have developed a pain-free and non-invasive method to treat peripheral neuropathy that has proven effective time after time. A place like the Advanced Center for Health and Pain Management is the perfect place to showcase the ability of the ReBuilder to help those who suffer from the awful affliction. It proves yet again that ReBuilder Medical and its products are developing into a well-respected means of treatment for diabetics.”

About the Advanced Center for Health & Pain Management:

The Advanced Center for Health and Pain Management is an integrated, state-of-the-art health care practice specializing in Naprapathic Medicine, pain management, nutritional counseling, weight control, smoking cessation, stress management, cellulite reduction, massage therapy and other forms of manual and natural medicine. The Advanced Center uses the latest FDA cleared equipment and technology and techniques to achieve maximum results for its patients. More information about the Advanced Center for Health & Pain Management may be found at www.achpm.com.

About ReBuilder Medical Technologies, Inc.:

ReBuilder Medical Technologies, Inc is an emerging medical device manufacturer of innovative technologies founded by world renowned medical device inventor David B. Phillips, Ph.D. ReBuilder Medical’s flagship product is its FDA registered ReBuilder System for treating peripheral neuropathy. Unlike current therapies for neuropathy (nerve disease) which focus on prescription drugs with powerful side effects, the ReBuilder System(R) is a portable, battery powered medical product that provides a new non-surgical treatment which is non-invasive, has no side effects and can actually strengthen muscles while increasing blood flow.

ReBuilder Medical Technologies, Inc. also manufactures the Phillips Molluscum Treatment System(TM) for treating the skin disease Molluscum Contagiosum which primarily affects children. This system uses micronized, amorphous silver ions to disable the Molluscum Contagiosum virus without adverse side effects. The company is currently performing research and development on a number of other products as well.

Dr. Phillips is CEO of ReBuilder Medical Technologies, Inc. located in Charles Town, WV. He is best known for inventing the very first infrared ear thermometer. Dr. Phillips also was responsible for the GST System for the early detection of breast cancer and the electronic AcuPen which automatically detects acupuncture points and then treats them.

