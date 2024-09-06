SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Astellas Pharma Opens Cambridge Life Sciences Center Featuring Incubator Space

September 6, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Astellas Life Sciences Center in Cambridge, Mass.

Interior of the Astellas Life Sciences Center in Cambridge, Mass.

/ Astellas Pharma, Richard Hilgendorff

Astellas Pharma’s new life sciences center houses its first U.S.-based SakuLab, an incubator space for external partners, as well as its engineered small molecules unit.

Astellas Pharma has opened the Astellas Life Sciences Center, which houses the company’s first U.S.-based SakuLab, an incubator space for external partners, the business announced Thursday. About 400 Astellas employees will work in the Cambridge, Mass., center, which will feature shared R&D resources, flexible workspaces and dedicated areas for cross-functional and partner collaboration.

The new space will accelerate Astellas’ efforts to create an innovation network across the state by connecting leading incubators, ambitious biotechnology start-ups and academia, according to the announcement.

“Our new Astellas Life Sciences Center and open innovation SakuLab will advance our efforts to deliver breakthrough therapies and novel modalities, with a focus on areas of high unmet need,” said Astellas Chief Medical Officer Tadaaki Taniguchi in the announcement. “It will also strengthen our partnerships with local academic institutions and biotech innovators, underpinning our commitment to pursue transformative treatments in oncology, ophthalmology and rare diseases for patients in need.”

In addition to SakuLab, the life sciences center houses the company’s engineered small molecules unit. That group focuses on advancing research into targeted protein degradation, a novel treatment approach designed to remove specific proteins from cells to unlock targets that have been considered “undruggable,” according to the announcement.

The Astellas Life Sciences Center launch is just one of Astellas’ notable milestones this year. In February, the company—through its subsidiary Xyphos Biosciences—entered into a research collaboration and licensing pact with Kelonia Therapeutics to develop novel immune-based therapies for cancer. In May, it entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Poseida Therapeutics to develop novel CAR-T therapies for solid tumors.

The new lab is a bright spot amidst more recent company news, as Astellas’ gene therapy business, Astellas Gene Therapies, is closing its San Francisco biomanufacturing facility. The closure, expected to be complete by March 2025, will affect about 100 employees. All programs and projects will move to Astellas Gene Therapies’ Sanford, North Carolina, location.


Massachusetts Real estate
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Cigna Healthcare office in Delaware
Pharmacy benefit managers
Cigna Continues Biosimilar Push, Targets J&J’s Stelara With No Out-of-Pocket Cost
September 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
Business
BioMarin Rolls Out $4B Revenue Expectations, as Analysts Wonder About Pipeline
September 5, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration of employee being let go, falling out of chair
Layoffs
IN8bio to Lay Off About 49% of Employees
September 5, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Diabetes
Lilly Gains Ground on Novo With Positive Phase III Readouts for Weekly Insulin
September 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac