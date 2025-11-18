Curium Consolidates New Biopharma Business and Sets Up Global Headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts

Curium Biopharma will continue to lead discovery and new product development

Strategic move aims to accelerate biopharma innovation and revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer

Curium International headquarters remain in Paris, France, while the United States headquarters are in St Louis, Missouri



ST. LOUIS, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a company dedicated to using cutting edge technology and innovative science in nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat millions of patients with cancer, announced today it is evolving into a new phase of discovery to revolutionize cancer treatment for patients. To accelerate biopharma innovation, Curium has set up their global headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and has launched a new Business Unit, Curium Biopharma, to lead discovery and new product development. Curium is also expanding manufacturing capacity in Maryland Heights, Missouri and Noblesville, Indiana. Onshoring the manufacturing of our new therapeutic and diagnostic products is critical to reliably serving our customers and patients throughout North America.

Boston, considered to be the global biotech hub, is strategically located between Curium’s manufacturing sites in the United States (U.S.) and Europe. Also home to top-tier academic institutions and leaders in scientific innovations, Boston naturally provides a pool of talent across disciplines critical to Curium’s success. Curium’s central Boston headquarters is a global innovation center, think tank and immersive learning lab with high-tech workspaces designed to stimulate and support forward thinking.

Renaud Dehareng, CEO Curium Group, says “Curium is at the forefront of a new revolution in cancer treatment. As we amplify our focus on new product development, setting up our headquarters in Boston allows us to be closer to innovative science and technology, as well as access to important industry resources. Combined with the exceptional talent we attract, this creates an ideal foundation to support our ambition to improve the lives of millions of patients with cancer.”

Chaitanya Tatineni, CEO Curium Biopharma, says “To position Curium for the future, Curium Biopharma will be dedicated to building our pipeline of innovative diagnostics and therapeutic assets through internal development and strategic acquisitions or partnerships, to bring the next generation of products to patients. It’s a truly exciting time to be working in oncology and nuclear medicine”.

About Curium

Curium is a leading global radiopharmaceutical company with proven expertise in the development, manufacturing and supply of radiopharmaceuticals that transform the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. Headquartered in Boston with offices around the world, Curium’s mission is to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat cancer.

With a global footprint that extends to more than 70 countries, a skilled and dedicated team of over 3,000 employees, and four manufacturing sites, Curium is uniquely qualified to meet the significant supply and distribution of established products that underlie success in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Curium’s global leadership is embodied in a diverse and extensive portfolio of over 45 products, that advance patient care for a wide range of cancers.

Curium’s pioneering legacy in nuclear medicine is the foundation of the company’s dedication to innovation and portfolio expansion to cancer therapeutics, particularly in neuroendocrine tumors and with a late-stage pipeline exploring opportunities in prostate cancer.

To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com.

