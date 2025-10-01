AbbVie Begins Construction on $70 Million Expansion to Further Increase Biologics Manufacturing and R&D Presence in the U.S.

Expansion increases biologics manufacturing for immunology and oncology medicines

Milestone marks progress on AbbVie's long-term commitment to U.S. manufacturing

Furthers longstanding commitment to AbbVie's Massachusetts sites and workforce

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the start of construction of a $70 million expansion at its AbbVie Bioresearch Center (ABC) in Worcester, Mass., which serves as a center of excellence for biologics research and development and manufacturing. This expansion is part of the company's previously announced commitment to invest more than $10 billion of capital in the U.S. to broadly support innovation and expand critical biologics manufacturing capabilities and capacity.

This investment will further expand AbbVie's domestic biologics manufacturing capacity to meet increased global demand and support U.S. production of current and next-generation oncology and immunology medicines. It will include construction of additional biologics manufacturing areas and a three-story building housing laboratory, warehouse and office space. Construction will enable the expedited transfer of select oncology products from Europe to the U.S.

"For more than three decades, ABC has been at the forefront of scientific innovation and biologics manufacturing," said Azita Saleki-Gerhardt, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief operations officer, AbbVie. "This investment will further expand AbbVie's biologics manufacturing capacity and position ABC to build upon its impressive track record of developing, manufacturing and launching next-generation complex biologic medicines that improve the lives of millions of patients worldwide."

With a presence in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, AbbVie employs 28,000 people in the U.S., including more than 2,000 in Massachusetts. This expansion will create new jobs at the ABC site and add additional capabilities to AbbVie's U.S. manufacturing footprint, which supports more than 6,000 American jobs across 11 manufacturing sites.

