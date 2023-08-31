Rallybio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2023

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Everett, MA on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Stephen Uden, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Martin Mackay, Ph.D., Executive Chairman, will participate in a fireside chat at 12:45 p.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Dr. Uden will participate in a panel discussion, "A New Era for Complement Inhibitors," at 10:00 a.m. ET.

2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Dr. Uden and Dr. Mackay will participate in a fireside chat at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the Wells Fargo and Cantor fireside chats will be accessible through the Events and Presentations section of Rallybio’s website at www.rallybio.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following each presentation.

About Rallybio

Rallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop and commercialize life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio has built a broad pipeline of promising product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with unmet medical need in areas of maternal fetal health, complement dysregulation, hematology, and metabolic disorders. The Company has two clinical stage programs: RLYB212, an anti-HPA-1a antibody for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT) and RLYB116, an inhibitor of complement component 5 (C5), with the potential to treat several diseases of complement dysregulation, as well as additional programs in preclinical development.

Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

